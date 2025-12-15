DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains TFI International (TFII) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.72% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for TFI International is $99.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $72.37 to a high of $118.13. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.72% from its latest reported closing price of $104.35 / share.

The projected annual revenue for TFI International is 9,024MM, an increase of 12.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 397 funds or institutions reporting positions in TFI International. This is an decrease of 30 owner(s) or 7.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TFII is 0.23%, an increase of 3.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.06% to 58,870K shares. The put/call ratio of TFII is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIL holds 6,046K shares representing 7.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,611K shares , representing an increase of 7.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFII by 2.80% over the last quarter.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 5,683K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,059K shares , representing an increase of 28.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFII by 16.11% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,771K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,572K shares , representing an increase of 5.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFII by 62.78% over the last quarter.

Jarislowsky, Fraser holds 3,202K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,304K shares , representing a decrease of 3.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFII by 8.40% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 2,367K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,660K shares , representing a decrease of 12.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFII by 20.56% over the last quarter.

