DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains TELUS (TU) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of TELUS (NYSE:TU) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.15% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for TELUS is $16.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.75 to a high of $19.56. The average price target represents an increase of 29.15% from its latest reported closing price of $12.78 / share.

The projected annual revenue for TELUS is 22,456MM, an increase of 9.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 475 funds or institutions reporting positions in TELUS. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TU is 0.24%, an increase of 8.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.90% to 795,567K shares. The put/call ratio of TU is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 192,578K shares representing 12.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 200,858K shares , representing a decrease of 4.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TU by 14.39% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 81,687K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 83,537K shares , representing a decrease of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TU by 82.82% over the last quarter.

1832 Asset Management holds 38,674K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,059K shares , representing a decrease of 3.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TU by 4.10% over the last quarter.

CIBC World Markets holds 37,458K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,953K shares , representing a decrease of 14.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TU by 22.61% over the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 36,863K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,313K shares , representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TU by 49.06% over the last quarter.

