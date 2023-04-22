DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains Tamarack Valley Energy (TSX:TVE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of Tamarack Valley Energy (TSX:TVE) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tamarack Valley Energy. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 5.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TVE is 0.11%, an increase of 4.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 33.54% to 17,541K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VSCAX - Invesco Small Cap Value Fund holds 3,300K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,688K shares, representing an increase of 48.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TVE by 51.14% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 2,456K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,603K shares, representing an increase of 34.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TVE by 30.34% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,867K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,398K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 1,369K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 442K shares, representing an increase of 67.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TVE by 233.38% over the last quarter.

