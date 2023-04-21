DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.37% Downside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Suncor Energy is $40.49. The forecasts range from a low of $33.01 to a high of $51.48. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.37% from its latest reported closing price of $44.19.

The projected annual revenue for Suncor Energy is $53,366MM, a decrease of 8.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.65.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - International Value Trust NAV holds 94K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing an increase of 61.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SU by 146.60% over the last quarter.

FWATX - Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 6.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SU by 2.24% over the last quarter.

FSGEX - Fidelity Series Global ex U.S. Index Fund holds 1,903K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,072K shares, representing a decrease of 8.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SU by 21.13% over the last quarter.

Advanced Series Trust - Ast Preservation Asset Allocation Portfolio holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 59.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SU by 32.11% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,023K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,218K shares, representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SU by 14.95% over the last quarter.

