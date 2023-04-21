DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.88% Downside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sun Life Financial is $55.64. The forecasts range from a low of $46.52 to a high of $60.84. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.88% from its latest reported closing price of $63.86.

The projected annual revenue for Sun Life Financial is $28,291MM, an increase of 21.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.22.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Flaharty Asset Management holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 45,932K shares representing 7.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,063K shares, representing a decrease of 13.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLF by 6.17% over the last quarter.

VIHAX - Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 313K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 280K shares, representing an increase of 10.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLF by 1.19% over the last quarter.

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, Frankfurt am Main holds 25K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 73.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLF by 31.93% over the last quarter.

RNDM - Developed International Equity Select ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLF by 1.69% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 558 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sun Life Financial. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLF is 0.17%, a decrease of 15.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.49% to 276,448K shares.

