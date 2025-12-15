DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains Stella-Jones (STLJF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of Stella-Jones (OTCPK:STLJF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.44% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Stella-Jones is $68.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $59.78 to a high of $76.37. The average price target represents an increase of 8.44% from its latest reported closing price of $62.75 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Stella-Jones is 3,157MM, a decrease of 9.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stella-Jones. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STLJF is 0.26%, an increase of 1.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.74% to 7,284K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 800K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 792K shares , representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STLJF by 9.09% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 759K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 766K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STLJF by 8.00% over the last quarter.

RYPRX - Royce Premier Fund Investment Class holds 646K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCNSX - Fidelity Series Canada Fund holds 528K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 531K shares , representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STLJF by 6.20% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 498K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 492K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STLJF by 8.44% over the last quarter.

