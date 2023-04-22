DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains Standard Exploration (TSXV:SDE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of Standard Exploration (TSXV:SDE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.82% Upside

As of April 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Standard Exploration is $18.89. The forecasts range from a low of $6.56 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 28.82% from its latest reported closing price of $14.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Standard Exploration. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 37.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SDE is 0.14%, an increase of 15.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.30% to 2,781K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PGNAX - PGIM Jennison Natural Resources Fund holds 1,138K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 322K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 207K shares, representing an increase of 35.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDE by 35.24% over the last quarter.

PIGDX - Federated International Growth Fund Class C Shares holds 309K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company.

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Small Cap Portfolio Advisor Class holds 249K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 175K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 165K shares, representing an increase of 5.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDE by 5.08% over the last quarter.

