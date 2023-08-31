DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains SNC-Lavalin Group (TSX:SNC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 28, 2023, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of SNC-Lavalin Group (TSX:SNC) with a Buy recommendation.

SNC-Lavalin Group Maintains 0.19% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.19%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in SNC-Lavalin Group. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNC is 0.27%, an increase of 10.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.23% to 11,181K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,316K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,321K shares, representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNC by 7.25% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,392K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,347K shares, representing an increase of 3.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNC by 5.57% over the last quarter.

WEUSX - Siit World Equity Ex-us Fund - holds 968K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,382K shares, representing a decrease of 42.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNC by 15.62% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 964K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 924K shares, representing an increase of 4.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNC by 16.33% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 928K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company.

