DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains SNC-Lavalin Group (TSX:SNC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of SNC-Lavalin Group (TSX:SNC) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in SNC-Lavalin Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNC is 0.25%, an increase of 23.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.51% to 11,206K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,321K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,343K shares, representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNC by 4.60% over the last quarter.

WEUSX - Siit World Equity Ex-us Fund - holds 1,382K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,297K shares, representing an increase of 6.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNC by 25.68% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,347K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,342K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNC by 29.76% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 924K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 888K shares, representing an increase of 3.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNC by 16.61% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 656K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 639K shares, representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNC by 4.92% over the last quarter.

