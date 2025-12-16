DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains Silver Tiger Metals (SLVTF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of Silver Tiger Metals (OTCPK:SLVTF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 514.94% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Silver Tiger Metals is $1.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.94 to a high of $1.20. The average price target represents an increase of 514.94% from its latest reported closing price of $0.17 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Silver Tiger Metals is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Silver Tiger Metals. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLVTF is 0.65%, an increase of 71.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.65% to 23,634K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ASA Gold & Precious Metals holds 16,795K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SLVR - Sprott Silver Miners & Physical Silver ETF holds 3,987K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,966K shares , representing an increase of 50.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLVTF by 9.33% over the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 2,502K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,560K shares , representing a decrease of 42.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLVTF by 12.90% over the last quarter.

UNWPX - World Precious Minerals Fund holds 350K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares , representing a decrease of 185.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLVTF by 48.72% over the last quarter.

