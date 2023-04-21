DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains SAYONA MINING LIMITED COM (ASX:SYA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of SAYONA MINING LIMITED COM (ASX:SYA) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TLTD - FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund holds 268K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 9,554K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company.

VPACX - Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,871K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,905K shares, representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYA by 3.57% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 88,931K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 89,256K shares, representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYA by 5.71% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 29,625K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,452K shares, representing an increase of 3.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYA by 6.94% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in SAYONA MINING LIMITED COM. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 18.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYA is 0.14%, a decrease of 14.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.69% to 504,373K shares.

