DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 23, 2023, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) with a Buy recommendation.

Royal Bank of Canada Maintains 4.39% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.39%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 239 funds or institutions reporting positions in Royal Bank of Canada. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 6.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RY is 0.71%, a decrease of 6.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.66% to 81,781K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,550K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,505K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RY by 2.62% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 10,985K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,769K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RY by 2.44% over the last quarter.

VEIPX - Vanguard Equity Income Fund Investor Shares holds 4,766K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,462K shares, representing a decrease of 14.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RY by 13.59% over the last quarter.

BBCA - JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF holds 4,675K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,540K shares, representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RY by 0.42% over the last quarter.

FCNTX - Fidelity Contrafund holds 4,504K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,523K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RY by 9.62% over the last quarter.

