DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains Rogers Sugar (RSGUF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of Rogers Sugar (OTCPK:RSGUF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.81% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Rogers Sugar is $5.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.73 to a high of $5.68. The average price target represents an increase of 20.81% from its latest reported closing price of $4.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Rogers Sugar is 1,062MM, a decrease of 19.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rogers Sugar. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RSGUF is 0.02%, an increase of 10.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.32% to 1,976K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 598K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 611K shares , representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSGUF by 22.21% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 375K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 366K shares , representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSGUF by 3.72% over the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 151K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 150K shares , representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSGUF by 18.14% over the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 131K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 83K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 101K shares , representing a decrease of 20.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSGUF by 16.21% over the last quarter.

