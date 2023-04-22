DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:REI.UN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:REI.UN) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 126 funds or institutions reporting positions in RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REI.UN is 0.30%, an increase of 6.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.32% to 23,887K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,029K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,055K shares, representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REI.UN by 3.07% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,308K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,242K shares, representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REI.UN by 0.62% over the last quarter.

AAAAX - DWS RREEF Real Assets Fund holds 1,669K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,887K shares, representing a decrease of 13.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REI.UN by 1.56% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,566K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,707K shares, representing a decrease of 8.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REI.UN by 1.03% over the last quarter.

IRFAX - Cohen & Steers International Realty Fund, Inc. holds 1,346K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,115K shares, representing an increase of 17.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REI.UN by 28.81% over the last quarter.

