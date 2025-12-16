DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (PMREF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:PMREF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.13% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust is $12.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.29 to a high of $14.67. The average price target represents an increase of 33.13% from its latest reported closing price of $9.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PMREF is 0.11%, an increase of 8.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.64% to 5,259K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,425K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,332K shares , representing an increase of 6.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMREF by 1.46% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 894K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 834K shares , representing an increase of 6.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMREF by 1.05% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 341K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 306K shares , representing an increase of 10.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMREF by 1.91% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 322K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NRIAX - Nuveen Real Asset Income Fund holds 304K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 164K shares , representing an increase of 46.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMREF by 91.01% over the last quarter.

