DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains Pine Cliff Energy (TSXV:PNE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of Pine Cliff Energy (TSXV:PNE) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 189K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 87K shares, representing an increase of 54.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNE by 56.21% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 46K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 138K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDEX - Avantis International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 24K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

