DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains Pine Cliff Energy (PIFYF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of Pine Cliff Energy (OTCPK:PIFYF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.66% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Pine Cliff Energy is $0.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.65 to a high of $0.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.66% from its latest reported closing price of $0.80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Pine Cliff Energy is 33MM, a decrease of 80.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pine Cliff Energy. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PIFYF is 0.00%, an increase of 8.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.32% to 1,545K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kahn Brothers Group holds 520K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 530K shares , representing a decrease of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PIFYF by 9.91% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 408K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 189K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 116K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 125K shares , representing a decrease of 7.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PIFYF by 44.71% over the last quarter.

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 77K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

