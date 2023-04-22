DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains NuVista Energy (TSX:NVA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of NuVista Energy (TSX:NVA) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in NuVista Energy. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 12.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVA is 0.12%, a decrease of 41.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.13% to 9,680K shares.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,737K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,877K shares, representing a decrease of 5.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVA by 31.89% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 1,044K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,112K shares, representing a decrease of 6.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVA by 28.19% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,037K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 954K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 527K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 418K shares, representing an increase of 20.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVA by 20.20% over the last quarter.

