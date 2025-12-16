DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains NGEx Minerals (NGXXF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of NGEx Minerals (OTCPK:NGXXF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 201.43% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for NGEx Minerals is $20.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.81 to a high of $25.51. The average price target represents an increase of 201.43% from its latest reported closing price of $6.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NGEx Minerals is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in NGEx Minerals. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NGXXF is 0.54%, an increase of 3.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 35.40% to 4,744K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

COPX - Global X Copper Miners ETF holds 2,776K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,352K shares , representing a decrease of 20.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGXXF by 53.98% over the last quarter.

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 540K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 191K shares , representing an increase of 64.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGXXF by 324.11% over the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 285K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 272K shares , representing an increase of 4.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGXXF by 51.38% over the last quarter.

IDEV - iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF holds 165K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 165K shares , representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGXXF by 52.73% over the last quarter.

NWXSX - Nationwide International Small Cap Fund holds 141K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares , representing an increase of 52.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGXXF by 298.44% over the last quarter.

