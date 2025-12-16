DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains Nevada King Gold (NKGFF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of Nevada King Gold (OTCPK:NKGFF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 94.64% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Nevada King Gold is $0.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.30 to a high of $0.62. The average price target represents an increase of 94.64% from its latest reported closing price of $0.22 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Nevada King Gold is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nevada King Gold. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NKGFF is 0.11%, an increase of 39.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 14,000K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 14,000K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.