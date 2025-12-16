DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains Mullen Group (MLLGF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of Mullen Group (OTCPK:MLLGF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.86% Upside

As of December 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Mullen Group is $12.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.90 to a high of $15.11. The average price target represents an increase of 28.86% from its latest reported closing price of $9.51 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Mullen Group is 1,993MM, a decrease of 5.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mullen Group. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 6.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLLGF is 0.09%, an increase of 12.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.85% to 4,408K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,263K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,291K shares , representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLLGF by 7.25% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 468K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 419K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 375K shares , representing an increase of 10.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLLGF by 3.21% over the last quarter.

FYLD - Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF holds 317K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 302K shares , representing an increase of 4.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLLGF by 11.91% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 292K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 411K shares , representing a decrease of 40.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLLGF by 32.92% over the last quarter.

