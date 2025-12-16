DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains Minera Alamos (MAIFF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of Minera Alamos (OTCPK:MAIFF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 137.04% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Minera Alamos is $0.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.43 to a high of $0.67. The average price target represents an increase of 137.04% from its latest reported closing price of $0.23 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Minera Alamos is 104MM, an increase of 723.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Minera Alamos. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAIFF is 0.65%, an increase of 0.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.12% to 40,702K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVALX - Aegis Value Fund Class I holds 37,612K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GRHIX - Goehring & Rozencwajg Resources Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 3,021K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNY Investment Advisers holds 70K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

