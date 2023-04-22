DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains Metro (TSX:MRU) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2023, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of Metro (TSX:MRU) with a Hold recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 195 funds or institutions reporting positions in Metro. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRU is 0.20%, a decrease of 15.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.69% to 40,991K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 16,020K shares representing 6.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,850K shares, representing a decrease of 30.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRU by 25.87% over the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 5,230K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,298K shares, representing an increase of 17.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRU by 10.78% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,113K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,716K shares, representing an increase of 44.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRU by 899.22% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,802K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 997K shares, representing an increase of 44.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRU by 931.51% over the last quarter.

FLKSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock K6 Fund holds 1,568K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,716K shares, representing a decrease of 9.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRU by 14.19% over the last quarter.

