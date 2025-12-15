DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains Lundin Gold (LUGDF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of Lundin Gold (OTCPK:LUGDF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 394.42% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lundin Gold is $69.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.62 to a high of $92.48. The average price target represents an increase of 394.42% from its latest reported closing price of $13.98 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Lundin Gold is 802MM, a decrease of 49.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 158 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lundin Gold. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 11.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LUGDF is 0.74%, an increase of 10.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.70% to 29,786K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FCNTX - Fidelity Contrafund holds 3,297K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,246K shares , representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUGDF by 50.65% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 2,863K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,253K shares , representing a decrease of 13.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUGDF by 45.84% over the last quarter.

GBLAX - AMERICAN FUNDS GLOBAL BALANCED FUND holds 2,500K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSAGX - Gold Portfolio holds 1,924K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,584K shares , representing an increase of 17.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUGDF by 49.36% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,500K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.