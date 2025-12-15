DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains Lumine Group (LMGIF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of Lumine Group (OTCPK:LMGIF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.14% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lumine Group is $37.57/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.50 to a high of $42.59. The average price target represents an increase of 39.14% from its latest reported closing price of $27.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lumine Group is 674MM, a decrease of 8.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lumine Group. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 6.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LMGIF is 0.26%, an increase of 9.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.08% to 16,670K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,968K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JAGTX - Janus Henderson Global Technology Fund Class T holds 1,111K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCNSX - Fidelity Series Canada Fund holds 996K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,001K shares , representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMGIF by 9.60% over the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 785K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 750K shares , representing an increase of 4.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMGIF by 22.38% over the last quarter.

FSOSX - Fidelity Series Overseas Fund holds 757K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 761K shares , representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMGIF by 15.03% over the last quarter.

