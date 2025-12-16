DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains Lassonde Industries (LSDAF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of Lassonde Industries (OTCPK:LSDAF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.63% Upside

As of July 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lassonde Industries is $187.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $169.90 to a high of $210.27. The average price target represents an increase of 81.63% from its latest reported closing price of $103.36 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lassonde Industries is 2,398MM, a decrease of 17.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lassonde Industries. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSDAF is 0.16%, an increase of 27.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.47% to 735K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 291K shares representing 9.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TBGVX - Tweedy, Browne Global Value Fund holds 251K shares representing 8.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BISAX - BRANDES INTERNATIONAL SMALL CAP EQUITY FUND holds 51K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares , representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSDAF by 32.44% over the last quarter.

TBCUX - Tweedy, Browne Global Value Fund Ii - Currency Unhedged holds 21K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TWEBX - Tweedy, Browne Value Fund holds 18K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

