DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains Kraken Robotics (KRKNF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of Kraken Robotics (OTCPK:KRKNF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 554.85% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kraken Robotics is $4.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.97 to a high of $5.63. The average price target represents an increase of 554.85% from its latest reported closing price of $0.70 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kraken Robotics is 95MM, a decrease of 6.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kraken Robotics. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRKNF is 0.67%, an increase of 16.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 29.23% to 10,934K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FCPGX - Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund holds 3,316K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,299K shares , representing a decrease of 59.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRKNF by 21.39% over the last quarter.

FSCDX - Fidelity Advisor Small Cap Fund holds 3,043K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FOCSX - Fidelity Small Cap Growth K6 Fund holds 1,678K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,377K shares , representing a decrease of 41.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRKNF by 10.59% over the last quarter.

FSLCX - Fidelity Small Cap Stock Fund holds 982K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,795K shares , representing a decrease of 184.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRKNF by 55.28% over the last quarter.

HRITX - Hood River International Opportunity Fund Retirement Shares holds 503K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company.

