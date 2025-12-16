Stocks
KTYCF

DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains Kits Eyecare (KTYCF) Buy Recommendation

December 16, 2025 — 01:01 am EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of Kits Eyecare (OTCPK:KTYCF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 168.51% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kits Eyecare is $16.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.28 to a high of $18.55. The average price target represents an increase of 168.51% from its latest reported closing price of $6.08 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kits Eyecare is 120MM, a decrease of 37.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kits Eyecare. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KTYCF is 0.06%, an increase of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 18K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HRITX - Hood River International Opportunity Fund Retirement Shares holds 16K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

SEEIX - Sit International Equity Fund - Class I holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for Kits Eyecare Ltd.-> Find out what the Options Markets think of Kits Eyecare Ltd.-> See our take on Kits Eyecare Ltd. Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KTYCF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.