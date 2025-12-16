DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains Kits Eyecare (KTYCF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of Kits Eyecare (OTCPK:KTYCF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 168.51% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kits Eyecare is $16.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.28 to a high of $18.55. The average price target represents an increase of 168.51% from its latest reported closing price of $6.08 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kits Eyecare is 120MM, a decrease of 37.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kits Eyecare. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KTYCF is 0.06%, an increase of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 18K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HRITX - Hood River International Opportunity Fund Retirement Shares holds 16K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

SEEIX - Sit International Equity Fund - Class I holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.