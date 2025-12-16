DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains Imperial Oil (IMO) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of Imperial Oil (NYSEAM:IMO) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.55% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Imperial Oil is $82.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $66.59 to a high of $99.33. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.55% from its latest reported closing price of $89.87 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Imperial Oil is 70,857MM, an increase of 46.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 587 funds or institutions reporting positions in Imperial Oil. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMO is 0.25%, an increase of 2.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.92% to 154,357K shares. The put/call ratio of IMO is 9.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 20,144K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,491K shares , representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMO by 1.07% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 10,896K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 7,498K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,594K shares , representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMO by 2.50% over the last quarter.

SGOVX - First Eagle Overseas Fund holds 5,850K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 4,470K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,594K shares , representing a decrease of 2.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMO by 5.92% over the last quarter.

