DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains Hydro One (HRNNF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of Hydro One (OTCPK:HRNNF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.03% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hydro One is $38.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.65 to a high of $45.26. The average price target represents an increase of 30.03% from its latest reported closing price of $29.35 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hydro One is 8,472MM, a decrease of 4.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 149 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hydro One. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 2.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HRNNF is 0.24%, an increase of 2.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.57% to 21,189K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,570K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,500K shares , representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRNNF by 13.22% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,854K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,786K shares , representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRNNF by 3.07% over the last quarter.

GRID - First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund holds 1,437K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,367K shares , representing an increase of 4.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRNNF by 11.92% over the last quarter.

BBCA - JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF holds 1,102K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,123K shares , representing a decrease of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRNNF by 14.22% over the last quarter.

FSCJX - Fidelity SAI Canada Equity Index Fund holds 1,090K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 805K shares , representing an increase of 26.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRNNF by 15.95% over the last quarter.

