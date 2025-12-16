DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.29% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hudbay Minerals is $18.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.30 to a high of $22.19. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.29% from its latest reported closing price of $18.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hudbay Minerals is 1,669MM, a decrease of 19.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 387 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hudbay Minerals. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HBM is 0.45%, an increase of 4.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.48% to 319,852K shares. The put/call ratio of HBM is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gmt Capital holds 28,104K shares representing 7.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,899K shares , representing a decrease of 13.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBM by 36.50% over the last quarter.

Hancock Prospecting Pty holds 14,536K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 11,391K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,344K shares , representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBM by 32.91% over the last quarter.

VSCAX - Invesco Small Cap Value Fund holds 11,060K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,694K shares , representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBM by 12.80% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 10,974K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

