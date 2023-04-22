DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains Headwater Exploration (HWX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of Headwater Exploration (HWX) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Headwater Exploration. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HWX is 0.08%, a decrease of 6.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.83% to 14,919K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 7,386K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,105K shares, representing an increase of 30.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWX by 55.28% over the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 2,432K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,466K shares, representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HWX by 0.13% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 1,035K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 769K shares, representing an increase of 25.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWX by 43.20% over the last quarter.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 1,029K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,119K shares, representing a decrease of 8.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HWX by 17.13% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 743K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 649K shares, representing an increase of 12.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HWX by 4.53% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.