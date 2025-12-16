DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains Headwater Exploration (CDDRF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of Headwater Exploration (OTCPK:CDDRF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.46% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Headwater Exploration is $7.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.17 to a high of $8.30. The average price target represents an increase of 34.46% from its latest reported closing price of $5.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Headwater Exploration is 90MM, a decrease of 82.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Headwater Exploration. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDDRF is 0.08%, an increase of 7.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.28% to 16,580K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,105K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 2,991K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,087K shares , representing a decrease of 3.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDDRF by 7.52% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 2,172K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,725K shares , representing an increase of 20.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDDRF by 3.34% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 1,241K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 879K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

