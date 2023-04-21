DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains Great-West Lifeco (TSX:GWO) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of Great-West Lifeco (TSX:GWO) with a Hold recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SGMAX - SIIT Global Managed Volatility Fund holds 172K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSGEX - Fidelity Series Global ex U.S. Index Fund holds 391K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 414K shares, representing a decrease of 5.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWO by 7.81% over the last quarter.

RNDM - Developed International Equity Select ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 3.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWO by 9.40% over the last quarter.

SFNNX - Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 24K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JPMORGAN INSURANCE TRUST - JPMorgan Insurance Trust Income Builder Portfolio Class 1 holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 5.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWO by 13.33% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 143 funds or institutions reporting positions in Great-West Lifeco. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 4.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GWO is 0.17%, a decrease of 2.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.08% to 47,307K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.