DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains goeasy (EHMEF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of goeasy (OTCPK:EHMEF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.27% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for goeasy is $150.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $112.12 to a high of $209.50. The average price target represents an increase of 14.27% from its latest reported closing price of $131.73 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for goeasy is 1,423MM, an increase of 74.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in goeasy. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EHMEF is 0.05%, an increase of 23.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.74% to 299K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 74K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 63K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 26K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares , representing an increase of 3.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EHMEF by 9.21% over the last quarter.

VIAAX - Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 23K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares , representing an increase of 3.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EHMEF by 17.11% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.