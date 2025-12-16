DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains GDI Integrated Facility Services (GDIFF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCPK:GDIFF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.90% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for GDI Integrated Facility Services is $24.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.55 to a high of $28.74. The average price target represents an increase of 4.90% from its latest reported closing price of $23.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for GDI Integrated Facility Services is 2,365MM, a decrease of 4.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in GDI Integrated Facility Services. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GDIFF is 0.02%, an increase of 7.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.33% to 252K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ROFCX - Royce Opportunity Fund Consultant Class holds 100K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 99K shares , representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDIFF by 2.07% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 69K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares , representing a decrease of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDIFF by 19.54% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 21K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 11K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 11K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

