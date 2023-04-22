DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Freehold Royalties. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 6.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRU is 0.14%, a decrease of 10.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.74% to 3,417K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 676K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 652K shares, representing an increase of 3.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRU by 8.97% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 519K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 426K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 418K shares, representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRU by 3.26% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 421K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 248K shares, representing an increase of 41.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRU by 76.64% over the last quarter.

FWATX - Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund holds 359K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 664K shares, representing a decrease of 85.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRU by 41.24% over the last quarter.

