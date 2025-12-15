DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains Freehold Royalties (FRHLF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of Freehold Royalties (OTCPK:FRHLF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.98% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Freehold Royalties is $11.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.51 to a high of $16.58. The average price target represents an increase of 16.98% from its latest reported closing price of $10.17 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Freehold Royalties is 491MM, an increase of 53.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Freehold Royalties. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRHLF is 0.04%, an increase of 6.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.08% to 3,190K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 624K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 620K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 540K shares , representing an increase of 12.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRHLF by 26.07% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 351K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 475K shares , representing a decrease of 35.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRHLF by 40.87% over the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 336K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 321K shares , representing an increase of 4.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRHLF by 9.38% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 166K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.