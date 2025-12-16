DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains Fortis Inc. - Preferred Stock (FRTSF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of Fortis Inc. - Preferred Stock (OTCPK:FRTSF) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fortis Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRTSF is 0.07%, an increase of 5.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.37% to 81K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Police & Firemen's Retirement System of New Jersey holds 73K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares , representing a decrease of 15.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRTSF by 20.45% over the last quarter.

MFDX - PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF holds 9K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing an increase of 43.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRTSF by 60.72% over the last quarter.

