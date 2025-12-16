DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains Fortis (FTS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.01% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fortis is $53.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $47.03 to a high of $59.42. The average price target represents an increase of 4.01% from its latest reported closing price of $51.61 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fortis is 11,340MM, a decrease of 5.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 487 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fortis. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTS is 0.24%, an increase of 2.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.02% to 266,484K shares. The put/call ratio of FTS is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 37,465K shares representing 7.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,860K shares , representing an increase of 17.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTS by 784.18% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 23,132K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,211K shares , representing an increase of 3.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTS by 80.18% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 18,232K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,817K shares , representing a decrease of 14.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTS by 53.06% over the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 13,532K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,475K shares , representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTS by 45.42% over the last quarter.

Scotia Capital holds 9,163K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,837K shares , representing an increase of 3.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTS by 1.44% over the last quarter.

