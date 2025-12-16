DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains Foraco International (FRACF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of Foraco International (OTCPK:FRACF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.12% Upside

As of December 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Foraco International is $2.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.66 to a high of $2.58. The average price target represents an increase of 1.12% from its latest reported closing price of $2.11 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Foraco International is 465MM, an increase of 81.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Foraco International. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 10.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRACF is 0.10%, an increase of 32.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 35.35% to 1,546K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VELA Funds - VELA International Fund Class I holds 747K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 647K shares , representing an increase of 13.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRACF by 0.39% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 356K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 238K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 56K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 34K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.