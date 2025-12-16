DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains Fiera Capital (FRRPF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of Fiera Capital (OTCPK:FRRPF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.20% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fiera Capital is $5.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.93 to a high of $6.08. The average price target represents an increase of 8.20% from its latest reported closing price of $5.08 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fiera Capital is 759MM, an increase of 12.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fiera Capital. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRRPF is 0.01%, an increase of 2.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.62% to 1,838K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 398K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 260K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares , representing an increase of 71.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRRPF by 259.35% over the last quarter.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 196K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company.

SEEIX - Sit International Equity Fund - Class I holds 162K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 153K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 105K shares , representing an increase of 31.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRRPF by 41.76% over the last quarter.

