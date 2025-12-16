DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains Exchange Income (EIFZF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of Exchange Income (OTCPK:EIFZF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 97.87% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Exchange Income is $65.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $57.93 to a high of $75.29. The average price target represents an increase of 97.87% from its latest reported closing price of $33.35 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Exchange Income is 2,376MM, a decrease of 21.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exchange Income. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EIFZF is 0.18%, an increase of 16.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.81% to 1,579K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 754K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 709K shares , representing an increase of 5.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EIFZF by 18.47% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 145K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 141K shares , representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EIFZF by 18.97% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 116K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 108K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares , representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EIFZF by 23.27% over the last quarter.

Cardinal Capital Management holds 51K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company.

