DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains Emera (EMA) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of Emera (NYSE:EMA) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.01% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Emera is $50.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $39.81 to a high of $57.19. The average price target represents an increase of 4.01% from its latest reported closing price of $48.28 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 296 funds or institutions reporting positions in Emera. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 10.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EMA is 0.26%, an increase of 4.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.22% to 172,064K shares. The put/call ratio of EMA is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 21,384K shares representing 7.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,985K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMA by 3.01% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 16,925K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,537K shares , representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMA by 80.79% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 13,174K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,941K shares , representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMA by 46.21% over the last quarter.

CIBC World Markets holds 10,301K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,846K shares , representing a decrease of 5.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMA by 10.06% over the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 7,718K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,758K shares , representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMA by 46.69% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.