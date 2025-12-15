DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains Doman Building Materials Group (CWXZF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of Doman Building Materials Group (OTCPK:CWXZF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.10% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Doman Building Materials Group is $8.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.33 to a high of $8.77. The average price target represents an increase of 58.10% from its latest reported closing price of $5.12 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Doman Building Materials Group is 2,339MM, a decrease of 26.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Doman Building Materials Group. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 10.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWXZF is 0.02%, an increase of 11.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.40% to 2,384K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 799K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 770K shares , representing an increase of 3.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWXZF by 21.68% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 390K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 344K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 240K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 210K shares , representing an increase of 12.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWXZF by 22.29% over the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 98K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

