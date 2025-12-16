DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains Dollarama (DLMAF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of Dollarama (OTCPK:DLMAF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.04% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Dollarama is $150.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $130.08 to a high of $167.53. The average price target represents an increase of 63.04% from its latest reported closing price of $92.15 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Dollarama is 5,897MM, a decrease of 16.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 252 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dollarama. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 4.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DLMAF is 0.62%, an increase of 1.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.01% to 36,927K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,010K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,877K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,895K shares , representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLMAF by 2.50% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,412K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,384K shares , representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLMAF by 17.71% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 2,352K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,692K shares , representing a decrease of 14.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLMAF by 6.01% over the last quarter.

FCNSX - Fidelity Series Canada Fund holds 1,591K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,605K shares , representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLMAF by 0.88% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.