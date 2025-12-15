DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains Diversified Royalty (BEVFF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of Diversified Royalty (OTCPK:BEVFF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.20% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Diversified Royalty is $3.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.90 to a high of $3.58. The average price target represents an increase of 60.20% from its latest reported closing price of $1.99 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Diversified Royalty is 59MM, a decrease of 14.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diversified Royalty. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BEVFF is 0.22%, an increase of 3.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.81% to 12,388K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FCNSX - Fidelity Series Canada Fund holds 10,387K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,441K shares , representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEVFF by 3.16% over the last quarter.

FICDX - Fidelity Canada Fund holds 1,942K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,989K shares , representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEVFF by 4.70% over the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 59K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares , representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEVFF by 2.27% over the last quarter.

