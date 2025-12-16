DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains Colabor Group (COLFF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of Colabor Group (OTCPK:COLFF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.45% Downside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Colabor Group is $0.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.24 to a high of $1.18. The average price target represents a decrease of 32.45% from its latest reported closing price of $0.83 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Colabor Group is 615MM, a decrease of 14.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Colabor Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COLFF is 0.00%, an increase of 27.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 121K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 38K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 30K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 27K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Social Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

