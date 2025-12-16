DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains Cogeco Communications (CGEAF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of Cogeco Communications (OTCPK:CGEAF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.95% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cogeco Communications is $50.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $42.70 to a high of $68.02. The average price target represents an increase of 33.95% from its latest reported closing price of $38.01 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cogeco Communications is 3,087MM, an increase of 6.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cogeco Communications. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGEAF is 0.21%, an increase of 5.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.24% to 1,985K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PEQUX - PUTNAM GLOBAL EQUITY FUND Shares holds 581K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 163K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PNVAX - Putnam International Capital Opportunities Fund Shares holds 160K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 179K shares , representing a decrease of 12.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGEAF by 12.57% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 143K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PUTNAM VARIABLE TRUST - Putnam VT Global Equity Fund Class IA Shares holds 119K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

