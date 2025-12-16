DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CGIFF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCPK:CGIFF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 107.66% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund is $13.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.47 to a high of $16.01. The average price target represents an increase of 107.66% from its latest reported closing price of $6.61 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund is 1,744MM, a decrease of 10.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGIFF is 0.17%, an increase of 0.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.96% to 1,213K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC - Fidelity International Equity Central Fund holds 827K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 853K shares , representing a decrease of 3.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGIFF by 6.07% over the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 180K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 221K shares , representing a decrease of 22.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGIFF by 1.02% over the last quarter.

ISCF - iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF holds 69K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares , representing an increase of 10.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGIFF by 6.42% over the last quarter.

SFILX - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 41K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares , representing an increase of 5.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGIFF by 15.29% over the last quarter.

AOPAX - AllianzGI International Small-Cap Fund holds 28K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

